Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.94% of Newtek Business Services worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $587.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

