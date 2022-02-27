NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $316.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00275700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

