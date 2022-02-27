NFT Alley Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $15,651.97 and $46,017.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

