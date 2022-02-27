NFTX Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.56 or 0.00237260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $173,947.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

