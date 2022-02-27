Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1,458.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,817 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nielsen worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

