Nimiq Price Hits $0.0027 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.25 or 0.06936329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00273098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00805939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00072487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00398896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00216471 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,603,884,985 coins and its circulating supply is 8,989,634,985 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

