Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRDXF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nordex alerts:

NRDXF opened at $15.84 on Friday. Nordex has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.