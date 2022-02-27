Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 6,383,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 560,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 513,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 336,243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

