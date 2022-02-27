Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $411.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

