Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

