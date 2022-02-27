Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 229,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,949. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

