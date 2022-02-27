Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,565. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.