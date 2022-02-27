Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,565. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

