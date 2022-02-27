NuShares (NSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $221,364.71 and approximately $330.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

