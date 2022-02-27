NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of NVR worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,917.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,393.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,233.40. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.