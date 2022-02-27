NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

