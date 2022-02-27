Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVEU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,623,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Alpine Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.