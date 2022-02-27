Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $9,278,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHPA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

