Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.46% of Springwater Special Situations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,200,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,988,000. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

