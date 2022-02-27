Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $291,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TRTL opened at $9.67 on Friday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is based in Leawood, Kansas.
