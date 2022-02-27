Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $291,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTL opened at $9.67 on Friday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III Company Profile (Get Rating)

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:TRTL)

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.