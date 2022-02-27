Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $742,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $14,612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,794,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:CCAIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.