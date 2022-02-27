Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of Kilroy Realty worth $101,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,463,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KRC stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

