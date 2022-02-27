Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys 112,002 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 3.74% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

