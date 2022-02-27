Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $19,641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $19,540,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWII stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

