Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTM. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,275,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTM opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

