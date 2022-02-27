Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,624,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,261,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,406,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,612,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTH opened at $19.79 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

