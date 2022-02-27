Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises about 1.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 6.20% of NMI worth $120,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

