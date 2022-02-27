Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $3.09 Million Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of VEON worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

VEON Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.