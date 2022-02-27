Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $83.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,786 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Vale worth $83,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

