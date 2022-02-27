Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.50 Million in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLIT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,523,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

