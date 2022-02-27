Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTRTU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of DTRTU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.47.

