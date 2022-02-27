Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.46 Million in Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Shares of JAQCU opened at $9.70 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

