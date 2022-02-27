Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000.

PONOU opened at $10.65 on Friday. PONO Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

