Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $14,915,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,683,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $3,940,000.

Shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

