Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWCB. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,700,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,681,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,840,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TWCB opened at $9.67 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Bilander Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.