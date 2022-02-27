Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWCB. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,700,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,681,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,840,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TWCB opened at $9.67 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.