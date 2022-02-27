Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.50% of Chavant Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.