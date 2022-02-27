Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.50% of Chavant Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

