Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

FTEV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.