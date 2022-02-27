Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.