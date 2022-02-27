Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Osiris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,008,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $441,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

