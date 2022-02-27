Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 468,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Reservoir Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $121,000.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 9,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $68,402.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 211,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,879 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

