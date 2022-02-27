Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,832,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

