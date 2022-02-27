Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,988,000.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

