Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,988,000.
Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.08.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Lake Acquisition (SIERU)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.