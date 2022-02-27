Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRO opened at $9.68 on Friday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

