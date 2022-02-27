Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of Coliseum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITA stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

