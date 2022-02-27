Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $352,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $452,000.

CENQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

