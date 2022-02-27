Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.10% of Clover Leaf Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,980,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,989,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLOE stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

