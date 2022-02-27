Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $3,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $9,840,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $11,863,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRAY stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

