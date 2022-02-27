Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

