Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.97 Million Position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 5.40% of Roth CH Acquisition IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000.

Shares of ROCG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

