Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $1.99 Million Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $398,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BNNRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.