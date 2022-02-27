Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WINVU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,848,000.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.